People’s Light launches queer playwrighting program with a horror story

In “Bonez,” the new play written and directed by Steve Broadnax III at People’s Light in Malvern, four Black men get together in a luxury high-rise apartment in downtown Dallas to catch up and play dominos.

But as secrets and fears are revealed, an unwanted intruder lies in wait. The onstage horror is not implied or psychological: in Bonez, the monster is real.

“Blood is in this play,” said Broadnax. “People will shed blood.”

Broadnax has a longtime love of the horror genre, particularly Black horror, citing cinematic influences like Wes Craven, Jordan Peele, and Misha Green (“Lovecraft Country”). The menacing presence in his play targets each of his characters based on their unique fears.

Broadnax said the horror is fed by toxic masculinity.

“The things you plant into children can and will haunt them into adulthood,” he said. “I don’t think you can talk about masculinity without dealing with queerness.”

“Bonez” is the first production of People’s Light’s new-play development project, Queerways, Pa, fostering the creation of new works oriented around the intersection of Black and queer subjects.