Mushroom farmers come out of the dark in new People’s Light play

After almost a decade of development, “Mushroom” is premiering this weekend at People’s Light and Theater in Malvern, until October. People’s Light commissioned Davis to write it as part of its New Play Frontiers program, wherein the company asks nationally recognized playwrights to write original works based on local communities in the region around Malvern.

Davis, a Pulitzer-finalist playwright, was in the original cohort of playwrights in the Frontiers program, but funding issues delayed her premiere. Other plays fell into the cue before “Mushroom,” including “Project Dawn” (2017) by Karen Hartman, about a Philadelphia courtroom for cases involving women charged with prostitution; “Mud Row” (2019) by Dominique Morisseu, about a historic Black neighborhood in West Chester; and “Bayard Rustin Inside Ashland” (2022) by Steve H. Broadnax, about the civil rights activist who grew up in West Chester.

The set of “Mushroom” looks like a mushroom farm: fungi grow in dark, enclosed rooms on tiered beds. The floor of the stage is covered in what appears to be mounds of rich mushroom compost (it’s actually granulated cork).

Over the course of the play, the same set is used to represent several locations, mostly through artistic use of light and sound. The mushroom farm is always present, regardless of where the action happens.

There are eight cast members, some playing multiple roles, but there is no “main” character. Davis wrote the story to reflect communities of people and how they interact.

Davis said the “heart” of the play was inspired by Anel Medina, an undocumented registered nurse who first came to the Kennett Square region as a child from Mexico City with her parents, who came to work in the mushroom farms. When her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, Medina, barely a teenager at the time, became her medical translator. That inspired her to enter the medical field.

“I’m a registered nurse now,” says a character representing Medina on stage, played by actress Kenia Munguia. “If you come to the hospital, if you’re hurt, if you’re about to die, I will care for you. I’m undocumented and I will care for you. Your story isn’t only your story. Your story is a story of others. We are not illegal. We are not your enemy.”

Medina is a beneficiary of the DACA Dreamers program, and is the subject of a short PBS television film.

Davis included a nameless narrator who exists outside of normal reality. Named “Third Person Omniscient (played by Janice Amaya), Davis describes the character as a “shape-shifter” who exists in a different realm of consciousness.

“It really helps as a theatrical conceit for us to be able to understand people who may not actually talk about what is most important to them,” she said. “Either because that’s culturally where they are or what they’ve been told to do, what is normative. But also, due to the policies of this country, they have been forced to hide those stories.”

To write the script, Davis visited Chester Count many times to meet with undocumented mushroom farm laborers, and the people who assist them through cultural organizations like Alianzas de Phoenixville and Casa Guanajuato. She met mushrom farmers, some of whom are also undocumented immigrants. She workshopped the play in community readings around Chester County.

But without a firm premiere date, the script languished.

“I thought, ‘Oh, this play is going to go into a little trunk that I can just look at from time to time,’” recalled Davis. “Then there was funding that showed up from the Mellon Foundation and the Pew Foundation. They thought that this story would actually be really important.”