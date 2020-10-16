ICE officials use Philly press conference to tout 170 arrests in ‘sanctuary’ cities

ICE officials touted more than 170 arrests in Philadelphia, New York, Denver, Seattle, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., on Friday as part of recent operations that coincide with the final leg of the 2020 presidential campaign.

The Department of Homeland Security announced it would target “sanctuary cities” for enforcement activities in late September. As part of Operation Rise, Phase 2, ICE made 26 arrests in Philadelphia between Oct. 3 and 9. Of the people arrested nationwide, 80% had been charged with or convicted of crimes, according to Philadelphia field office director Simona Flores-Lund.

Last week, federal immigration authorities announced 128 arrests in three cities in California, as a part of Phase 1.

Without greater cooperation with local authorities, “ICE will conduct more at-large arrests at local neighborhoods and at worksites,” Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said during a press event in Philadelphia Friday. “Sanctuary city residents should understand and continue to expect a more visible ICE presence.”

The timing of the press events raise concerns that the agency’s activities are an extension of President Donald Trump’s political campaign. The president’s law-and-order message often holds cities with Democratic leadership, such as Philadelphia, up as dangerous. ICE also recently announced that it is bankrolling billboards around Philadelphia with the faces and names of immigrants it seeks to arrest and shaming city officials for refusing to turn over an immigrant in police custody without a judge’s warrant.

These activities “[have] nothing to do with politics, elections, Democrats, Republicans or anything of the like,” Wolf said. Instead, he characterized these statements as a bid for cooperation. Wolf, along with acting ICE director Tony Pham and local field office director Flores-Lund, described particular instances in which undocumented immigrants who committed violent crimes were not turned over to ICE custody. According to a press release, none of those arrests were made in Philadelphia.

“Sanctuary city policies place politics over public safety,” Flores-Lund said.

Though it is often derided as a “sanctuary city” policy, honoring ICE requests to voluntarily turn over people in police custody presents a legal risk for municipalities. In 2014, New Jersey resident Ernesto Galarza, a U.S. citizen, negotiated a $95,000 settlement with Lehigh County, after the county jail honored an ICE detainer request that was issued in error.