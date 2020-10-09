Immigration activist arrested in Philadelphia after protesting ICE director

Southeast Asian immigrant rights activist Nancy Nguyen was arrested in her home Thursday evening for allegedly trespassing and littering during a protest in early September, according to social media posts by the group VietLead. Nguyen is the organization’s co-founder and executive director.

Philadelphia police and federal law enforcement agents arrested Nguyen in her home at about 7:30 p.m, according to VietLead. The group noted that Nguyen has two young children, one- and three-years-old.

The arrest is said to stem from a Sept. 8 demonstration outside the Virgina home of Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Tony Pham, a Vietnamese refugee who has not yet been confirmed to lead the agency by the U.S. Senate.

Protesters visited Pham’s home near Richmond, Virginia, and placed signs on his law, according to local news coverage of the demonstration. The protest was a part of coordinated actions around the country that day, calling attention to human rights abuses in ICE detention. Immigrant rights groups called Pham a “‘puppet’ for a white nationalist administration.”

“Her arrest is politically motivated. It was a message that said, ‘This is what we’re willing to do if you dare to fight back,’ But we have no choice but to fight back,” per a statement from VietLead.

Nguyen is believed to be held in Philadelphia, but facing possible extradition to Virginia.

A request for comment submitted to the Philadelphia Police Department has not yet been answered. The local U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office referred all questions to law enforcement in Henrico County, Virginia. A WHYY request there is pending. Officials haven’t yet confirmed the nature of the charges against Nguyen.