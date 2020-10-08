‘We stand very strong’

On a recent weekday afternoon, the stretch of Woodland Avenue from 64th Street to 70th was humming with activity.

The sidewalks were crowded with people chatting while dining outside, shopping for clothes, or loading up their cars with groceries.

The bustling scene brought a smile to the face of Musa Barry, president of the Woodland Avenue Business Association.

Every one of the roughly twenty African-owned businesses on this strip was open, he said. Barry, 47, attributed that largely to the fact that almost all were in susus that had mobilized to financially support their weakest members during the pandemic.

“If they are not in my susu, they are in somebody’s susu,” said Barry, who also owns a grocer and a clothing store on Woodland. “We stand very strong.”

The informal loan clubs have been all the more important because, Barry said, many of those businesses had not received shutdown grants or loans provided by traditional financial institutions. Businesses owned by people of color and immigrants are more likely than their white counterparts to be denied loans, and some struggle to stay compliant with licenses and taxes — often a requirement to obtain financial aid.

Nafisa Sillah has long been skeptical of traditional banks. She used money raised from her susu to open her Chester Avenue Liberian restaurant, Nafisa’s Kitchen, in 2017.

“If I go to the bank right now with everything I have, they will give me the runaround. They will talk about how the credit has to be perfect,” said Sillah, 53.

Another major difference between this mutual aid system and traditional grants or loans: susus are not legally binding. The system is fragile, depending entirely on trust.

Barry knows personally what this sort of community faith can mean in terms of a chance to find success. He came to the United States from Liberia in 2003, seeking political asylum, and found himself bouncing between low-paying jobs at a car wash and on the boardwalk in Atlantic City.

His fortunes began to change when a friend loaned him $40,000 to start his business.

“[The friend said,] “I know you, I trust you, so take this money and invest,’” Barry said.

It’s a memory he’s kept in mind when, over the last few months, a few community members have struggled to make their susu payments because of business woes, and, in one case, because the member died from coronavirus.

But the obligations of the susu are taken extremely seriously. Barry said those that fell behind are now catching up, and the family of the member who died is paying off his debt in installments.

“We know ourselves, we Africans,” Barry said. “We know who is trustworthy.”

While this kind of trust may be possible in a tight-knit neighborhood community, calls on social media to join a susu should be met with caution.

According to the Washington Post, scammers have been targeting Black communities in Maryland with solicitations for susus that are actually just a pyramid scheme, promising a huge return if you can just recruit a few more people.

Federal Trade Commission Assistant Director Karen Hobbs also warned about an uptick in scams related to susus.

“[In a real susu,] you don’t earn interest, never get out more than you paid in, and there’s no reward for recruiting people to join,” she wrote in an August blog post. “These kinds of illegal pyramid schemes are the exact opposite … they promise you’ll make more money than you put in and depend on recruiting new people to keep money flowing into the fund.”