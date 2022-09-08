Rocky the Musical is getting its Philly debut, but first, cheesesteaks

“Rocky the Musical” will make its Philadelphia premiere at the Walnut Street Theatre next month.

The show made its Broadway debut in 2014, lasting six months on the Great White Way. It won a Tony award for set design but did not do as well as expected at the box office. Its investors did not recoup their reported $16.5 million investment in the show.

Since then no professional theater company in the United States has picked up Rocky the Musical. Now, the Walnut Street Theatre is preparing to open its 2022-2023 season with the musical. The Philadelphia-centric story of an underdog boxer and his girlfriend Adrian will make its hometown debut on October 4.

Rehearsals start next week. To get its leading actors acclimated to Philadelphia, the theater sent them down to Pat’s Steaks in South Philly to learn how to make a cheesesteak from owner Frank Olivieri.

“Let me show you how to flip the meat,” said Olivieri, wielding a spatula over a griddle blanketed with sheets of thinly sliced rib eye.

“Ok. I’m scared,” said Gianna Yanelli, who plays Adrian.

Yanelli was nervous, in part, because she used to live in Philadelphia – her aunt still lives nearby on Second Street – and Pat’s steaks is part of the fabric of life in South Philly.

“Drunken nights were here,” she said. “It was the best drunk food I’ve ever had.”

Yanelli is now vegetarian and no longer eats cheesesteaks, but did not hesitate to eagerly stack grilled and chopped steak into a roll.

“I can’t wait to smell like cheesesteak,” she said.

Her co-star Matthew Amira tried his hand at it as well. The New York actor has a long history of visiting Philadelphia: he is the son of a University of Pennsylvania alumnus, Sid Amira, who was one of the stars of the Penn Quakers basketball team from 1961 – 1963.

“He was the original Philly sports hero for me,” said Amira. “We would always come [to Philly] and people would recognize him, and we would go to Pat’s and get steaks.”