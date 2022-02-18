‘We all have a strangeness’: Philadelphia Theatre Company opens ‘Choir Boy’

The Philadelphia Theatre Company is giving “Choir Boy” its local premiere, after the play opened on Broadway in 2018 and won the Tony Award for best play.

It’s a coming-of-age story by playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney about a group of boys approaching adulthood in a prestigious all-Black boys prep school. A central character is Pharus, who enjoys the coveted position as leader of the school’s gospel choir. Pharus is gay, facing pressures from classmates and from the deeply entrenched traditions of the school.

At Philadelphia Theatre Company, director Jeffrey L. Page said he is expanding the sexual orientation of the gay teenager into a story about living outside the historic norms of an institution.

“We’ve come to understand ‘queer’ in certain terms, but the terms we associate the word to be is not the word,” said Page. “Queer is an alternative to societal norms. It’s strange in a Brechtian sense: a strange approach to something is queer.”

Page says that’s why this is the right play for right now.

“We all have a strangeness about ourselves, in the best sense. We’re also afraid of our queerness, our strangement. We hide it,” he said. “This idea has bubbled up with the upending of society right now, with race politics and gender politics.”