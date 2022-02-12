The exhibition also shows artistic expressions of grief, which can be very dark or quite beautiful.

Juan Scoriano’s “The Dead Girl” (1938) is a painting made after the artist happened upon the decorated body of a deceased child on display in a large window of a home in Veracruz, Mexico, a common funeral practice at the time to announce a death to the community.

Scoriano painted a seemingly serene child surrounded by marigolds, roses, and magnolia flowers, and also with cotton in her nose to prevent postmortem excretions.

“Grieving is done differently by everybody,” said curator Jessica Todd Smith. “Different cultures have different methods and rituals for helping people come together as a cultural group to mourn those who have passed.”

“Elegy,” opening Saturday, is the first of three loosely related exhibitions coming to the Art Museum, which speak to the last two years of pandemic, loss, and protest. In three weeks, the museum will open “Waiting for Tear Gas,” a show of art related to public political protest, and “Pictures in Pictures,” featuring artwork that attempts to remember an absence by incorporating a picture within the picture.

“Elegy” was conceived prior to the pandemic and subsequent loss of more than 900,000 victims in this country, but the timing is nevertheless on point.

“While most of the works in the show were made between 1900 and 2000, that historic distance – the ability to look at how artists of the last century were trying to commemorate individuals and express grief – I think helps us look through that lens to think about issues that we’re dealing with today,” said Smith.

Smith started working on this exhibition four years ago, in 2018, after the Museum acquired “His Reward, Emmett Till” (1955-1960) by Clarence Lawson, a sculptural piece resembling a death mask of Emmett Till, the 14 year-old Black boy whose extremely brutal murder by white men in 1955 revived a groundswell movement for civil rights.

Till’s mother in Chicago insisted the funeral be public and open casket, to show the world how violently her son had died. An estimated 50,000 people came to the viewing.

As a Black, Chicago-based artist, Lawson was likely one of those 50,000 attendees. His piece is not a re-creation of Till’s face, but an abstraction of a face made in plaster and painted black, with additional painting effects suggesting distress.