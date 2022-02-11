This Sunday, in advance of Valentine’s Day, Pirtle and actor Brian Anthony Wilson (“The Wire”) will perform the love letters exchanged between Anderson and Fisher at the Penn Museum, accompanied by live music.

This letter, in the archives of the Marian Anderson Museum, was written by Anderson to Fisher on Thanksgiving Day, 1929.

Hello, my darling.

Before I ask how you are, I should scold you good and proper for your behavior on our last meeting, and then not having a letter either in Sussex City or waiting for me when I arrived. Do you remember, sir, how you dislike not receiving letters from me, even though there may be phone wires? And since I’m doing so much better with my letter writing, is there any reason that you should slow up? And simply and because you are a bad boy, Mama spanks you.

With love, such as it is today.

From Mama.

Almost 20 years after that first letter delivered to the house on Martin Street in 1924, Anderson and Fisher would marry, in 1943, in a small and somewhat secretive ceremony in Connecticut.

They remained married 43 years, until Fisher’s death in 1986.

“This relationship had its immense highs and its lows at many different points in their lives,” said Pirtle. “But the core of it was a loving, lasting relationship. It was a friendship. It was a deep-rooted respect.”

The letters do not just describe the state of their hearts, but that of the wider world. Both Anderson and Fisher were deeply engaged in the issues of the day: he as an architect involved in projects, to various capacities, at the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, and the campuses of Yale and Princeton; she as a ground-breaking artist and Black civil rights activist, who became renowned internationally for both her talent and stance for racial equity.