One corner of the InLiquid at gallery, inside Kensington’s Crane Arts building, is filled floor to ceiling with hand drawn portraits of unidentified people who have died in the last two years from COVID-19. About 150 drawings spread out 20 feet on either side.

The tight cluster of portraits in “The Trouble I’ve Seen: Drawings from the COVID-19 Portrait Project, USA,” form a formidable wall of grief and memory, even if most viewers will never be able to name any of those people.

“I didn’t want the families to feel that we were treading on their privacy by identifying the people. I didn’t know how they would feel about these drawings coming up in a search engine if they Google someone’s name,” said RA Friedman, the artist behind the exhibit and many of the drawings in it.

“The other thing was, I wanted it to be very democratic. I didn’t want anyone to be seen as being more important than anyone else,” he said. “Some of the some of the people that I drew were people that were fairly high profile, and I didn’t want I didn’t want people to say, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s blah blah blah.’ I didn’t want that to get in the way of the experience of: look at what’s going on here. We really need to think about these lives that have been lost.”