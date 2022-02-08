Philadelphia Flower Show offers sneak peak of summer

Just as Philadelphia is in the grips of winter weather, the annual Flower Show offers a glimpse of the summer to come.

For the second year, due to the pandemic, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has pushed the Philadelphia Flower Show from March to June, from inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center to outside in FDR Park in South Philly.

This week, the PHS released hand-drawn renderings of what we can expect.

“We are styling it with these great garden arches that you walk under, with these beautiful hanging sky garden elements,” said design director Seth Pearson of the plan for the entrance walkway. “I just got off a call: some really cool garden plantings on either side that are as if you were standing in a flower meadow, a flower hill.”

Pearson said the floral design of the entrance will send all visitors down a central walkway that will go past the designer gardens, so everyone will have the same experience. Then the path will open up to various routes through the space that people can choose.

The gardens will be color-oriented, with spaces favoring red, for example, and others with orange, and pink.

“So beautiful alliums, some rich echinacea that you might not have found. We’ve got some great grasses,” said Pearson. “It’s really the color palette that we’re having some fun with.”