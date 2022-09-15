Playwright Michael John Garcés based his script on over 130 interviews conducted with residents of Norristown, combining their stories into a script with a generous dollop of creative license.

“It’s not based on a formal history of Norristown. So you’re not, like, watching a chronological story,” said Mydera Taliah Robinson, a writer, lifelong Norristonian, and Theatre Horizon’s education director. She plays the role of Teacher.

“It brings in the stories and experiences of varied people, ranging many generations and backgrounds,” she said. “It’s very much informed by personal stories.”

If you want to tell the story of Norristown, you need to talk about the Zep.

The second act of Town includes a fictitious group called the Zep Cognoscenti, delivering shout-outs to various Norristown restaurants.

An outsider learns Norristown takes lunch seriously.

“I go to Eve’s. I go to LaRoma’s [Pizza King],” said Nyagwegwe before turning to Robinson. “What about you?

“Definitely Eve’s,” confirmed Robinson.

A reporter had a lot of questions: What’s Eve’s?

“Eve’s Lunch. You have to try the Norristown favorite, which is the Zep,” said Robinson. “Definitely got to shout out Lou’s, another great sandwich shop.”

OK. So, what’s a Zep?

“All right, so hopefully I don’t get in trouble for getting this wrong, but a Zep is a kind of hoagie,” she said. “It’s salami with onion, tomato, hot pepper spread, oregano and oil on a perfect Conshy roll.”

What’s a Conshy roll?

“It comes from Conshohocken. Most of the rolls come from either Conshohocken or Corropolese,” said Robinson, explaining the prominence of local Italian bakeries in nearby Conshohocken and Norristown.

Favorite lunch spots will not be the only things native Norristonians will recognize in this production of “TOWN.”

The set is a three-tiered structure featuring a hodge-podge of local architectural references: the basic structure is shaped like Norristown’s oldest building, the 18th century Selma Mansion; the doorway columns resemble the old Bell Telephone building at 401 DeKalb Street (now the home of Theatre Horizon); a storefront to stage left looks like Jule’s Sweet Shop on Powell Street; a clockface is modeled after the one on the Montgomery County Courthouse downtown at the county seat; and a rooftop cupola comes from Central Behavioral Health, a mental health clinic at DeKalb and Basin streets.

The artistic director of Theatre Horizon, Nell Bang-Jensen, wants to put Norristown onstage in a way that, hopefully, most of the city will recognize.

“Not just the typical audiences who attend theater in Philadelphia in mainstream theaters, who tend to be older, white, upper-middle class,” she said. “If we’re a theater in Norristown, how are we really engaging this wildly diverse community and offering them opportunities to participate, and not just come and sit back and watch?”

Bang-Jensen has her eye on the demographics of the city, which is about 60% Black and Latino, and about 17% below the poverty line, according to recent U.S. Census data.

That fact that Norristown is inside Montgomery County – which is predominately white (78%), with an average income nearly twice that of Norristown and a poverty rate less than a third — can affect how Norristown is perceived by outsiders.

“There’s a good amount of us who wanted to participate because we wanted to have the right story told for once,” said Robinson. “Norristown is definitely out there. It shows up in the papers and in the news, but it’s not always the true story. Not what the residents would tell you.”