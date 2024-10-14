Curio Theatre gets its hands dirty for the Lenape Nation

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A mound of dirt has appeared in front of the Calvary Center for Culture and Community on Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia. Next to it is an octagonal raised bed about 6 feet wide. Passersby are encouraged to take a handful of dirt from the former and put it in the latter.

In doing so, Chief Bluejay of the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania, also known as Barbara Michalski, hopes they pause for a moment to connect with the earth. “It feels good. That’s what I was taught to do,” she said. “When we have a problem, we were told to go out in the woods and think. Sit with nature. Study nature. Understand nature, because a lot of our answers are in nature.”

The raised bed is accompanied by QR codes directing people to an online petition for the Lenape Nation to officially gain recognition from the state of Pennsylvania. Lenape people in Wisconsin and Oklahoma are recognized by the federal government, and in New Jersey and Delaware, they are recognized by their respective state governments. In Pennsylvania, however, the Lenape are recognized by neither state nor federal governments.

“It’s been a long struggle my grandfather started many years ago,” Bluejay said. “It’s just a lot of red tape.”