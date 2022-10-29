‘The Tattooed Lady’ premieres at Philadelphia Theatre Company as new rock musical

The Philadelphia Theatre Company is giving the “The Tattooed Lady” its world premiere at the Suzanne Roberts Theater on South Broad Street. The musical by composer Max Vernon, with book by Vernon and Erin Courtney, is the first production by Paige Price since the former artistic director of the PTC stepped down earlier this year to become an independent producer.

“I don’t feel as passionate about regurgitating old things,” Price said. “Max’s work is singular. The music is really exciting.”

Vernon just made their Broadway debut, having written the music for KPOP, which just opened at Circle in the Square Theater in New York. Price intends to keep shaping “Tattooed Lady” into a Broadway show.

“This is the beginning of the journey,” she said. “We’re really lucky to actually have a theater to do the first iteration of it for the public. We’re going to learn a lot.”

The story jumps around in time, bouncing between the 1880s, the 1920s, and the 1980s when Gibson is an older woman (played by Jackie Hoffman) who has disavowed her sideshow past, becoming an outspoken conservative activist opposing art and books she feels are immoral and degenerate.

“There’s this living tattooed lady, and she is in hiding. What would it take to get her back to the stage?” said Heyman. “What did it take to get her off of the stage, living in the suburbs of Philadelphia protesting the local library?”

Courtney, Vernon, and Heyman have been developing “The Tattooed Lady” for about five years, including workshop performances at the Kimmel Center and Joe’s Pub in New York City.

Courtney may not be a tattooed lady in the classic sideshow sense, but she is a lady who is tattooed. Colorful flowers and a large Día de los Muertos sugar skull cascade down her arms.

She said she feels a kinship with the tattooed ladies of yore.

“I love that they were so courageous. I love that they were so creative. They faced challenges, but they faced them with imagination and actual art — an actual visual art on your body,” Courtney said. “There’s a lot of reasons why I love this show, but I certainly have loved being a tattoo lady who is writing ‘The Tattooed Lady.’”

Vernon was not tattooed when they started developing this musical, but as the show has taken shape they have gotten two pieces on their left arm.

“Growing up, I was really bullied. As a result of that, I had a lot of body dysmorphia,” they said. “I feel like getting tattooed was an important way of reclaiming my body and making it mine.”

Heyman is not tattooed, but says she is inspired by the idea of expressing one’s inner life on their skin.

“Though I don’t have literal tattoos, working on this piece has completely changed the way I walk through the world,” she said.