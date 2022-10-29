‘Dancing On My Own’ gets the Philly treatment with a pair of covers

As the Philadelphia Phillies start their World Series run against the Houston Astros, musicians are custom-tailoring the team’s unofficial theme song for the occasion.

“Dancing On My Own,” a song by the Swedish pop singer Robyn covered by Calum Scott, emerged from the player’s locker room at Citizens Bank Park and flooded into the streets of the city, all the way up to the Kimmel Center where the Philadelphia Orchestra put its own spin on it.

In tribute to their team, the musicians donned their best Phillies gear and played an orchestral arrangement of “Dancing On My Own” with the power of the full orchestra. It was recorded and released as an online video.

“We have so many die-hard Phillies fans in the orchestra and in the orchestra leadership, we knew we wanted to do something to celebrate the Phillies,” said Jonathan Rothman. “We also did not want to be the ones to jinx it.”

The orchestra recognized “Dancing” had become the team’s signature song of the 2022 season, but waited until the Phillies clinched the National League Championship before asking Jim Gray, a composer and conductor based in Nashville who has worked with the orchestra in the past, to write an arrangement of the song.

“Jim is a Braves fan, and it brought him great personal pain,” said Rothman.

Nevertheless, Gray moved quickly and with great enthusiasm, delivering the orchestral arrangement of just the chorus in 36 hours. The orchestra rehearsed and recorded a 45-second excerpt of the song in time for the first game.