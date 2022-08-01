More than telling Sojourner’s story, McGill said this opportunity at the NBTF will allow her to represent Philadelphia, being the first person from Philly to perform there in 21 years.

About 60,000 people usually attend the National Black Theatre Festival over its seven days, including the who’s-who of Black theater and popular celebrities. This year, Regina Taylor, Ben Vereen, Ted Lange, and Vivian Reed are among the special guests expected to attend.

The high-profile spotlight at the NBTF has made McGill nervous. She has been turning to Sojourner Truth to ask for help getting through this week.

“You don’t know who’s going to pop up at your show. So my level of anxiety is really high,” she said. “I’ve been talking to her constantly, like, ‘Yo, Sojourner, you got to carry me on this one.’”

The pressure will not stop after the festival. Her company First World Theatre has been asked to be the resident company at the Arden Theater for the next two seasons. She accepted, but does not want the company to move away from its longtime residency at the Community Education Center in Powelton Village. So First World Theatre will straddle both spaces, with one foot in West Philly and one in Old City for the next two years.

McGill is also pressuring Philadelphia theater companies to be mindful of their own equity and diversity efforts. During the pandemic, when theaters were forced to be closed, McGill joined many other theater artists demanding companies become more welcoming to a wider swath of theater professionals, particularly Black, women, and trans artists.

In the summer of 2020 McGill hosted a series of discussions to bring together heads of theater companies with Philadelphia theater artists to be able to address concerns about the theater industry.

“If I’m entering your theater space and I feel uncomfortable, and you’re making me uncomfortable, and you’re living in times of the past and not trying to make changes, I think it’s our job to make you aware of that so we can work together better,” she said.

Those discussions were put on hold as theaters opened up again and companies turned their attention to staging work that people will want to come see. McGill has been keeping tabs on some theaters to see how they are evolving in terms of diversity and inclusion, and said she will host another discussion in October to remind people about what they promised in 2020.