If 2020 were a normal year, around this time the Barrymore Awards would have been announced, honoring the best of theater in the Philadelphia region in a ceremony produced by Theatre Philadelphia.

Of course, 2020 has not been normal. In March, all theaters shut down for the pandemic. Though a few productions were staged in the early months of the year, and later a smattering of companies attempted online performances, effectively there have been no theater performances to see, judge, or honor.

If nothing else, theater people are indefatigable. In lieu of the Barrymore Awards, Theatre Philadelphia is hosting an online celebration of Philadelphia theater during the COVID season. On Monday evening, hundreds of theater professionals are expected to come together in a digital space, not to hand out awards but simply pay tribute to jobs well done during a difficult time.

“We’re looking at virtual performances, we’re looking at advocacy methods, we’re looking at nontraditional ways folks have done theater, either outdoors or virtually,” said LaNeshe Miller-White, the new executive director of Theatre Philadelphia. “Everything the community has been doing in the last season.”

The online event Monday evening will start with an hourlong, prerecorded video assembled from material submitted by 75 local theater producers. Afterward, participants in Zoom can enter a handful of virtual rooms to network and socialize, just like a real awards ceremony.

Theaters may have been dark for more than eight months, but theater companies have been bustling. Many quickly pivoted to put their educational programming online, and swiftly invented educational programming from scratch to be able to keep their audiences engaged.

Some companies — particularly mid- to large-sized companies — have taken this forced downtime to assess how equitably they operate. The online celebration is highlighting particular organizations for their activism this year:

The Hum’n’bards, a small troupe making original musicals that debuted at the 2016 Philly Fringe Festival, launched a fundraising campaign as the first theaters began to close across the state, on March 12. The Philadelphia Performance Artists’ Emergency Fund was the first fundraising effort out of the gate when the pandemic hit, raising more than $14,000 for cabaret and drag performers.