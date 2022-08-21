The jazz orchestra is expected to have 17 to 24 players, drawn from the tri-state area. Auditions for students ages 15 to 21 will be held on Sept. 10 and 11. Those accepted will begin rehearsals in September, with concerts expected next spring.

The PYO Jazz Orchestra will be directed and conducted by Justin Faulkner, a drummer with the Branford Marsalis Quartet and faculty member of Temple University’s Boyer College of Music and Dance.

A Philadelphia native, Faulkner grew up playing in the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra. Fourteen years ago he was a student of Scaglione’s.

“It is an honor to return home to the PYOMI family where I was educated and trained as a budding young musician,” Faulkner said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our jazz musicians and watching them grow with this excellent new opportunity.”

The Philadelphia Youth Jazz Orchestra will join a roster of other ensembles under the umbrella of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institution (PYOMI), of which the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra is the core, with about 125 of its most accomplished musicians.

The organization operates a total of nine ensembles, including the Young Artist Orchestra at a slightly lower tier than the main orchestra, the Youth Musicians Debut Orchestra for beginning and intermediate musicians, and smaller groups like Prysm Strings and Bravo Brass, focused on particular instruments.

In addition to the jazz ensemble, earlier this summer the PYOMI launched the new Youth Symphonic Band, with a focus on wind, brass, and percussion instruments — no strings — primarily in the marching band repertoire.