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Coinciding with 20 years together as a band, The Menzingers are marking the occasion with their brand new studio album, “Everything I Ever Saw.”

Ahead of the release on Friday, the band wrapped up a series of international shows on both sides of the pond, with performances across Europe and even their first show in Mexico. While the band tends to look toward the future, co-vocalist and guitarist Greg Barnett said it’s hard not to look back on two decades of making music together.

“You learn a lot and you understand where you’re at and also what you want the next 20 years of this band to look like,” Barnett said.

Tom May, who also plays guitar and sings in the band, said 20 years is a milestone for anything, whether it be a band, organization or relationship.

“We play in a punk band and it’s something you associate so closely with youth culture, or something that we were involved in when we were first getting started,” May said. “And it’s not really a reconciliation, but it’s kind of a realization of how far we’ve actually come, what we’re doing and what we want to do in the future.”