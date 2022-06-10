Five things you should know about Philly Art Museum’s incoming director

Alexandra “Sasha” Suda had been the head of the National Gallery of Canada, in Ottawa, Ontario, for just three years when she got a call from the Philadelphia Museum of Art with an offer to become the director and CEO. The museum’s previous director, Timothy Rub, stepped down in January.

“There’s a few institutions in the world which really live in a special place within my imagination, and the PMA is one of those institutions,” she said. “It’s a collection that’s to die for. It has an incredibly rich history. And it’s in a city that has a huge amount of civic pride.”

Suda is originally from Toronto, studied art as an undergraduate at Princeton University, got a Ph.D. at New York University, and returned to Toronto to begin a career that quickly rose up in the art world. She has few direct ties to Philadelphia, aside from a college boyfriend who was from Bryn Mawr.

“I’ve run in the Turkey Trot, and always visited the museum when I was in town,” she said.

Here are a few things we need to know about the next head of the PMA.

1. Suda rowed crew for Princeton University and raced competitively on the Schuylkill River.

While an undergraduate studying American Modernism, Suda was a member of Princeton University Women’s 8 Crew, and would come to Philadelphia to compete on the Schuylkill.

She said she may pick up rowing again, but “I think it will take a while to settle in.”

In her new job, starting in September, she will be overlooking the Schuylkill River, whose rowers artist Thomas Eakins often painted.

“You’re sitting next to the Schuylkill where, you know, that’s the reference point for these paintings, which you also read about in textbooks and learn about in lecture halls, no matter where you grow up or where you take art history,” said Suda. “I think that’s really powerful.”

2. In 2019 Suda, then 38, was the youngest leader of the National Gallery of Canada in a century, and led the 140-year-old institution through its first strategic planning process.

The National Gallery of Canada was founded in 1880, and had never gone through a strategic planning process until Suda’s tenure as director. It started with a focus on internal relations within the staff.

“I came in on the heels of the first ever staff engagement survey, which was encouraged and the urgency around it raised by the Gallery’s two unions,” she said. “One of my mandates was to dive into that work.”

Last year the National Gallery released its planning report, with a strong emphasis on justice, equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility.

Suda said that her second mandate was to see that the public federal institution represents the entire country, “from coast to coast to coast” (Atlantic, Pacific, and Arctic Oceans).

“The third major mandate was engaging the indigenous communities on whose land the gallery sits, our host nation, the Algonquin Anishinaabe Nation,” said Suda. “Also thinking about indigenous peoples from coast to coast to coast on Turtle Island [the name of North America in many indigenous mythological beliefs]. That notion of truth and reconciliation is something that’s really core to Canadian society right now, something that’s a major priority for the federal government.”