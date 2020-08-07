Employees at Philadelphia Museum of Art vote to unionize

Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Thursday overwhelmingly voted to join a union and begin collective bargaining.

With 89% voting to join the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) District Council 47, the bargaining unit will represent “wall-to-wall” workers, meaning any union-eligible worker across all departments.

The Art Museum has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic with the intention to reopen in September. The workers mailed in their ballots between July 9 and July 30, with a vote count on Thursday.

The final tally was 181 voting yes, 22 voting no.

“It’s about time we had a union,” said Noah Thompson, a visitor services assistant at the museum. “It marks a shift in how we will be engaging as a Philadelphia institution. We are one of the largest unions at a single museum.”

The driving issue was transparency, wanting to be involved with management in decisions like hiring, benefits, diversity and safety protocols as the museum plans to reopen, Thompson said.

“There needs to be more communication on all levels so we’re all on the same page. That was the biggest driving point,” said Thompson. “It’s up to everyone to make the museum a better place.”

“Just as we respected the right of staff to organize at the outset, we also respect today’s outcome,” said museum CEO Timothy Rub in a statement. “As we move towards the development of a collective bargaining agreement, we pledge to work in good faith to achieve the best outcome for our staff and for this institution.”