This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

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As Philadelphia area residents face their second heat dome of the summer, scientists say climate change has made these extreme temperatures more likely. Eight people in the city have died so far this summer due to heat, according to the Department of Public Health. The heat is particularly hard on the very young and the elderly.

A 2024 climate report from the EPA shows Philadelphia area residents now face an additional four to six heat waves each year compared to 60 years ago.

This comes as no surprise to Jarrell Patterson who was recently passing out free sunscreen and bug spray to soccer fans heading to the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill.

“The weather has changed drastically,” Patterson said. “I’m 38 so from when I was 10 to now, summers are getting way hotter.”

His coworker Demetrius Ceasar from South Philly, agreed.

“It’s something we need to discuss more that everybody don’t discuss,” Ceasar said. “We talk about everything else going on, we don’t talk about the earth we live on and how we’re gonna keep living on it. It’s so much war and all this stuff and the gas and everything going on, so it’s like we shy away from this. All that other stuff don’t matter if we ain’t got nowhere to live.”

Patterson and Ceasar are part of the 74% of people nationwide who say elected officials should be taking “intensified political action” on climate change. Globally, that number is 89%, according to a 2024 Gallup poll conducted as part of research published in the journal Nature. That study, “Globally representative evidence on the actual and perceived support for climate action,” concluded that while the vast majority of those surveyed across 125 countries, most people do not know they are part of such a large contingent, leading to less action, according to the authors.

A more recent Gallup poll from April shows that 44% of those surveyed “worry a great deal about global warming.”

Annica Liu, who was attending FIFA Fan Fest that day, guessed that she is part of 20% of the population who wants climate action. But Liu was happy to hear she’s part of a much larger cohort.

“That’s more promising that people care,” Liu said. “We’ve hit the point of no return technically temperature wise, so I think it makes sense that people care.”

Sitting on a bench having a snack before heading to Fan Fest, Brooklyn resident Andreina Avalos said she’s definitely part of the 74% who want greater action.

“I’m actually happy that there is more than 50%,” Avalos said. “It’s important that we try to do something to save our home, Earth. We are witnessing all these natural disasters and these severe extreme weather changes.”