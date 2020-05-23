Workers petition for union at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art have filed a petition with management with the intent to form a labor union. Organizers claim the petition was signed by a supermajority of eligible employees across many departments.

The PMA has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with no scheduled reopening date. The proposed union, which would be part of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 47, wants to ensure that when the museum eventually reopens it will prioritize visitor and staff safety, and that the institution’s financial losses due to the pandemic shutdown will not land on “programs that serve our community and the workers who are already the most vulnerable.”

The PMA should be a safe, accessible, equitable home for the arts in Philly. Today, a super majority of workers across the entire Philadelphia Museum of Art filed to unionize with @afscmeDC47. Read more: https://t.co/ut6UiiXxbj pic.twitter.com/R70WrsZOoW — Philadelphia Museum of Art Union (@PMA_Union) May 22, 2020

“It has never been more important for workers to have a say in our own working conditions,” read a statement by organizers, though it did not identify specific employees as behind the union drive. “Especially when our workplaces are also public spaces.”