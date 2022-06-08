Sasha Suda named new director of Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has selected its new director and CEO: Sasha Suda, who currently runs the National Gallery of Canada, in Ontario, will start at the PMA in September.

The previous director of the Philadelphia Art Museum, Timothy Rub, stepped down in January after 13 years.

After an international search, the museum board selected Suda for her “proven commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and access,” said board chair Leslie Anne Miller in a statement. “We believe Sasha’s arrival will mark a new era of growth and civic engagement for the museum.”