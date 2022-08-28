The house has lived up to its promises. It is indeed a fixer-upper (“It’ll absorb any amount of attention and dollars you want to put into it,” said Scott) and it’s neat: the house is a mecca for Keith Haring fans. It’s not unusual for the Garners to find strangers in their driveway or on their porch, hoping to get a picture or a peek in a window.

“We had a pizza delivery boy come to the door, and as he’s handing me the pizza I noticed he had a Keith Haring tattoo on his arm,” said Angela. “He said, ‘I can’t believe I’m delivering to the Haring house.’”

For nearly 20 years, the Garners have been good sports about the attention, graciously allowing pictures and sometimes inviting people inside to see the treasure in the back room.

After leaving Kutztown, Haring studied art in Pittsburgh and then made his way to New York, where his street art became a sensation. His signature style are line drawings of figures dancing, their movements suggested by jiggling lines, and the Radiant Baby, a crawling baby figure with lines radiating outward.

As he was becoming one of the most internationally recognized artists of the 1980s, he would often come back to Kutztown to visit his parents. During one stay, it’s not clear exactly when, he drew a Radiant Baby in gold ink next to the bedroom door, above the light switch.

At the height of his prominence, Haring fell victim to the AIDS epidemic of the time. He died in 1990 at age 31.

The little doodle in his old bedroom became a hidden art world secret.

“Over the years, once in a while we’d contact maybe a museum or a collector in Japan, or write to a university in Oklahoma. And there just wasn’t any response,” said Scott. “So you’re busy with life, you’re raising a family, and you just don’t get around to it again.”

Now, 18 years after they found the house, the Garners have a son that will soon be going to college. Whatever extra money that little Haring doodle could bring, could mean a lot toward their child’s education.

At work driving a limousine, Scott is a talker. Last winter one of his passengers was an artist, so he mentioned he had an original Keth Haring on the wall of his guest bedroom. That artist gave him the number of art consultant Christine Oaklander.

“So last December I got a phone message that just sounded so preposterous,” Oaklander remembered. “I have somewhat of a reputation for being an object adventurer, so I said, ‘Let me go out there. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.’”