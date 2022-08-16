Bo has a very particular set of skills.

The comic book character residing in “Future Philly” — a dense, Blade Runner-esque world of technology and squalor — is a cyberpunk hacker who feeds intelligence and data to his assigned superhero, a quasi-mythical being called Wildstorm.

Bo is essentially ground support to Wildstorm. Although set in an undetermined future, Bo leans toward late 20th century analog gear: he wears a t-shirt with a floppy disk graphic, he uses a high-tech glove integrated with communications circuitry designed after a Nintendo Power Glove from 1989, he keeps a Sony Walkman cassette player on his belt with which he listens to 90s hardcore punk (Los Crudos, Antioch Arrow, Rancid).

In any other story, Bo — a heavy-set, gay Afro-Latino — would be a second-tier character.

But in “Black Vans,” Bo carries the story. He and other superhero-adjacent hackers, called EQs, must rise to the occasion after their superhero bosses mysteriously begin disappearing.

Writer Alex Smith and illustrator James Dillenbeck created the “Black Vans” comic, in part, because nobody else has. Their heroes tend to be Black, gay, and heavy.

“Larger-bodied characters — fat characters — are super-underrepresented in our genre fiction,” said Smith. “James and I, we date mostly large men in the ‘bear’ community. It always intrigued us that all these bears are really into nerd stuff and geek stuff, but you’d never see them on the page. Comics play a huge role in creating this false dichotomy about what certain body types can do and can’t do.”