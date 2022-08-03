Philly’s poet laureate awarded $50,000

Philadelphia’s poet laureate, Airea D. Matthews, has been awarded $50,000 by the Academy of American Poets. The funds will be used to launch poetry programs in the city as part of Matthews’ two-year position.

Matthews, who earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania before turning to poetry, teaches creative writing at Bryn Mawr College. She was named poet laureate in January 2022.

The $50,000 is part of a distribution of $1.1 million to 22 poets laureate across the country. Since 2019 the Academy of American Poets has supported poet laureate positions in cities and states, by giving laureates money for projects.

The last three laureates from Philadelphia — Raquel Salas Rivera, Trapeta Mayson, and Airea D. Matthews — have all received the award.