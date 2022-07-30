Black women poets will gather this weekend to build their legacy

This weekend a gathering of about 80 Black women and femme poets will take place at Awbury Arboretum in Germantown. For many, this will be the first time they will have met each other.

Co-organizer Trapeta Mayson said the event will be like a family reunion.

“If you’ve been to a family reunion or watched one on TV, you know there are family members gathering who have never really met one another,” she said. “That joy and delight that they have when they see each other, and the fact that we’re in this writing family community, I’m really looking forward to that.”

Mayson said that family of Black women and femme poets does not really exist right now.

“There is a void,” she said. “We want to make sure that these artists and women are counted, from the ancestors and including the present day. We also want to make sure that we are fostering a legacy and we’re building something that we can continue to build on.”

The event on Saturday, called The Clearing, is a day-long private retreat for invited poets, which will end with a public reading on the porch of the historic Francis Cope house in Awbury Arboretum from 3 – 5 p.m.

The Clearing is part of ConsenSIS, a three-phase project to identity, celebrate, and ultimately memorialize the Black women and femme poets of Philadelphia, past and present.

The event is inspired by a scene from the Toni Morrison novel “Beloved,” in which the character Baby Suggs gathers people in The Clearing, a field hidden inside a wooded area, for praying, laughing, crying, and dancing.