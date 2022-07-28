Shakespeare in Clark Park stages ‘Taming of the Shrew,’ and its rebuttal

As the first half of the SCP evening, “Taming of the Shrew” is set in the 1960s in West Philadelphia. MacMillan does not attempt to twist herself into knots to make its gendered roles more palatable to modern audiences. Instead, she faithfully plays up the wit and jokes and inherent problems of “Shrew” knowing that, in the end, she is setting up the rebuttal that follows.

“It’s been a fun challenge to make half a world, and let it end kind of broken,” she said.

MacMillan hands the second part of the evening to writer Charlotte Northeast and director Ang Bey, who adapted “Tamer Tamed” by setting it 30 years later.

In an effort to shape “The Taming!” into a representation of the neighborhood in which it’s being performed, Northeast and Bey held several community workshops in West Philadelphia, asking participants to engage in creative activities in order to draw out what they wanted to see on stage.

“Being a West Philadelphian myself, born and raised in Southwest Philly, 67th [and] Woodland, I knew of Shakespeare and Clark Park but I really didn’t feel like it was for me,” said Bey. “I was a young Black girl at the time and Shakespeare was such a blockade. I didn’t understand the language. I didn’t understand what was going on.”

One of the participants was Karen Smith, a drummer and West Philly resident (she has since moved to Germantown). She said the workshops emphasized the activism and community mobilization that are part of the neighborhood’s identity.

“People that live here organize a lot. There’s a lot of activism here,” she said, thinking particularly of the last two years since the demonstrations that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. “The activism here is high, of all the sections of Philadelphia.”

Out of those workshops emerged the Actively Conscious Chorus, a group of West Philadelphia women who appear as a group onstage, acting as a traditional theatrical chorus to comment on the action. They first appear on stage carrying protest signs painted with lines from Shakespeare: “My Tongue Will Tell the Anger of My Heart,” and “I See a Woman May be Made a Fool If She Had Not the Spirit to Resist.”

They also have their own choreographed dance. Smith believes the chorus captures a West Philly vibe.

“There’s a ‘tude here in West Philadelphia,” she said. “I think they were able to capture the essence of that ‘tude.”

Bey directed the second half of “The Taming!” with the 1990s hip-hop style of TV shows from that era, like “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “In Living Color.” The costumes are old-school fashion throwbacks.

“That world of the 90s with big explosive colors, and lots of conversations about gender and patriarchy, specifically,” said Bey. “1994, when our show is set, is right on the brink of hip-hop coming into the mainstream.”