“Dreamland” was conceived by writers Nathan Tysen and Chris Miller for performers like Scherrer: young people with a passion for theater. The theater licensing company Concord Theatricals and the Educational Theatre Association commissioned Tysen and Miller to design a musical specifically for high school theater programs.

This production is staged by the educational department of Uptown! and the Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester, which pulls its performers from several area high schools. It runs this weekend only.

All the principal characters in “Dreamland” are younger people, the music is written in keys best befitting their developing voices, and the cast can be as big as the talent pool.

“A high school theater program means you have a lot of kids that want to be part of it. There’s only so many lead roles, there’s a specific amount of chorus. So you’re always breaking someone’s heart,” said Tysen. “If you can build a show that has flexible casting – we have aliens. You can have as many aliens as you want in this show. You can have five, you can have 10, you can have 80!”

The content – love and aliens – is more in line with teenaged imaginations. There is no need to personify, for example, a Jewish elder in a Russian village (Fiddler on the Roof) or a French revolutionary destined to die (Les Miserables).

Music director Scott Anthony says he often has had to manipulate popular Broadway shows to fit a younger cast.

“One of the ones I can think of that was tough, was ‘Pippin,’” he said. “The ranges do not fit the male roles. It’s really hard to get the boys to sing, at that age, these high, belting A’s. There are other scores that are just — they’re very good scores, but they’re just not really tailor fit to be sung by younger singers.”

Anthony says the music in Dreamland is easy to master, and grabs your ear.

“It’s not dumbed down. It’s actually well-written,” he said. “I like the music, but it’s simple and the kids didn’t have too much trouble picking it up.”

One of the standout numbers for Anthony is the title song, “Dreamland,” sung by one of the teenagers who is suddenly jilted by her boyfriend after being put under a love spell by Puck.

“It’s right after she has a confrontation with the two boys that are fighting over her friend,” said Darby Spackman, 17, who sings the part. “She’s mad at Dreamland for ruining her chances at getting what she wants. It’s her change of heart: This sucks, but I’m going to get through it.”

Songwriters Tysen and Miller have serious credentials under their belts. Together they wrote the music for the Broadway show “Tuck Everlasting.” Tysen also wrote the lyrics to the Broadway show “Paradise Square,” for which he is now nominated for a Tony Award, one of 10 nominations for that show.

“It’s a really big deal. And honestly, it hasn’t sunk in yet.” he said. “That has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write.”

“Dreamland” is different from “Paradise Square” in that the show never had its sights set on Broadway. It is part of a subset of the musical theater industry that is tailored to non-professionals.

Licensing companies often offer popular Broadway musicals that have been re-written and rearranged for high schools and community theater groups. But in his decade of writing professionally for theater, Tysen has never been asked to invent an entire show from scratch intended for young performers.

“I don’t think it’s common. It was the first time that I’ve ever been approached to do it. I would like to do it every year of my life,” he said. “It seems like everyone has their eyes set on Broadway no matter what the project is. Because of that, it takes so long to develop and to raise the money, to get the theater, and to see if it’s successful.”