On the perimeter of Barnes gallery outside the circle of light created by the film projections are several pieces of African art displayed under glass. Some of them have been altered by contemporary artist Matthew Angelo Harrison, who acquired carved West African figures and submerged them in epoxy resin. The figures can never be removed intact from their plastic block, thus explicitly divorcing the object from the original intention for which it was created.

“I think about African American artists like Matthew Harrison, and the way that he uses African art objects as a critique but also as a way to create a different type of looking,” said Julian. “I’m trying to think about a form of poetic restitution, where artists are involved in recuperating the gaze.”

“Once Again” was shot in various museum spaces, including the Barnes, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, and the Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford, England, an archeological museum containing tens of thousands of pieces of African art and artifacts, some of which were acquired through British colonization.

Pitt Rivers has been the subject of criticism in the past for representing the legacy of British imperialism, and in recent years has been at the forefront of the museum sector’s effort to repatriate objects and broaden an appreciation for diverse cultural perspectives.

“For those who have heritage or roots in regions of the world that suffered the violence of Empire, the Pitt Rivers Museum can be a very difficult and hurtful place to be,” the museum acknowledged on its website.

In Julien’s film, Black visitors are seen walking among Pitt Rivers’ cases containing African art, engrossed by what they see. “Once Again” is less concerned about how those objects came to be on display behind glass in a British museum, and more about the power they wield for those who look at them in a particular way.

“Contemplating them, I feel, occasionally, totally detached from my surroundings,” says one of the characters in the film, a Black woman curator, borrowing from the writing of Nigerian playwright Wole Soyinka.

“They become kind of mediums of introspection,” she continues. “Some of the deities represented — like the god Ogun for instance — values his isolation. Ogun retreats in the hills and just steals away from humanity. This is a trait I discovered in myself.”