Barnes Foundation removes a prized Renoir for overdue conservation

For decades, Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s “The Henriot Family” had been given pride of place in the Barnes Foundation, but was likely overlooked by many.

The large painting of three figures sitting in what looks like a forest clearing had been hung over the main entrance door of the Barnes’ permanent gallery, such that visitors entering the room have to turn around and look behind them and upward about 10 feet to see the painting from a distance.

“The Henriot Family” is now undergoing extensive repair and cleaning in the Barnes’ conservation lab, where deputy director of education and interpretation Martha Lucy saw the painting in a new light.

“It’s so exciting to be standing in front of it looking at it at ground level and seeing the real colors that it’s supposed to be,” she said. “It’s so beautiful. It’s just glowing.”