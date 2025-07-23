From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Barnes Foundation was forced to move all its art classes online, the available online meeting platforms were not that great.

Video conferencing applications like Zoom and Microsoft Teams allowed teachers to show paintings from the Barnes collection, but the resolution was not crisp enough, and students were locked into only seeing what that instructor put on the screen. Students could not explore the impressionist brushstrokes on the surface of canvases at their own pace.

So, the Barnes developed its own technology, the Visual Experience Platform, or VXP.

“We needed students to be able to interact with visual media on their own to help facilitate the type of learning that we believe is best suited to students for art,” said Chief Operating Officer William Carey.

“It’s the same type [of learning] that Dr. Barnes believed in, which is experiential, interactive, dialogical,” he said. “We needed a platform that allowed you to zoom in very close, that allowed you to compare different types of works.”

Now, the Barnes has started offering VXP to other institutions through licensing agreements. The first taker is the Penn Museum, which will use the platform for its Deep Dig classes and Archeology in Action lecture series so students can closely examine ancient artifacts.

“These world wonders can come alive as students zoom in with 360-views in real time, revealing extraordinary details typically not visible as a one-dimensional representation,” said Jennifer Brehm, Penn Museum’s director of learning and community engagement.