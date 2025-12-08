From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Pew Center for Arts and Heritage has named its new executive director. Christina Vassallo, who previously led the Fabric Workshop and Museum in Philadelphia and is currently the director of the Contemporary Arts Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, will begin Jan. 5.

The Pew’s previous director, Paula Marincola, had announced her plans to step down earlier this year after 17 years.

“Christina is a strategic leader with a proven track record of strengthening nonprofits; engaging stakeholders; managing complex partnerships; developing timely, impactful programs; and understanding Philadelphia’s cultural community,” said Donna Frisby-Greenwood in a statement as vice president at the Pew Charitable Trusts, the primary funder of the Pew Center.

Vassallo will lead one of the Philadelphia region’s largest arts funders. Alongside the announcement of its new director, the Pew announced $8.6 million in grants to 44 Philadelphia-area artists and arts organizations. The grants to 28 organizations for project and general operating costs range from $80,000 to $360,000, plus $85,000 in individual fellowships for 12 artists.

The job marks Vassallo’s return to Philly. She originally arrived in January 2020 to lead the Fabric Workshop just as the COVID-19 pandemic was becoming a public threat.

“Two and a half months later, I had to learn how to shut down the museum I was running and keep people safe,” she said. “Despite the pall of the shutdowns and the pandemic, I grew to love Philadelphia very deeply. I’m excited to come back.”

As former director of the Fabric Workshop, Vassallo has been on the receiving end of Pew’s funding process.

“I understand what it’s like to need to secure grants and support from the center,” she said. “Plus, in my previous roles I was exposed to other forms of funding practices as well. I think I have a really good understanding of what’s out there and just how exceptional the center’s work and grantmaking practices are.”

Vassallo is coming in at a time when federal support for the arts has been curtailed, as the White House administration has made deep cuts and recissions in cultural funding.

“Organizations and artists are having to find new and creative ways to fund their work. I have seen this in the form of creating new business models, coming up with innovative ways to increase ticket sales, engaging audiences and developing new audiences,” Vassallo said. “I think the center has done an incredible job of being responsive to all of that.”

In the wake of the COVID pandemic shutdowns when many arts and cultural organizations saw their audiences dry up, the Pew Center shifted its funding to foster the development of new business models and revenue strategies. Its “Evolving Futures” program continues in the current funding round, awarding grants to EgoPo Classic Theater, Fabric Workshop and Museum, Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia and South Asian American Digital Archive.