The Michener Museum offers free admission days, extended hours

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Michener Museum is now free of charge on the second Sunday of every month.

The museum in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, is also extending its hours every Thursday until 8 p.m. It is normally open 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

The Michener is a major regional art museum specializing in Pennsylvania impressionism and contemporary artists.