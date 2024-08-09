From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Nearly four decades after the MOVE bombing, survivor Mike Africa Jr.’s new book, “On a Move,” gives a first-person account of life after the tragedy, the history of the MOVE Organization and Africa Jr.’s fight to free his parents from prison.

Africa Jr. discussed the new release Thursday with journalist and professor Linn Washington Jr. at the Charles Library on the campus of Temple University. When asked why he wrote the book during an interview with WHYY News, Africa Jr. said, “Because it needed to be done.”

“The history of MOVE has been around for 50 years and nobody did it before,” Africa Jr. said. “The idea of it never being done, it didn’t make sense to me, so I felt like it had to be done.”