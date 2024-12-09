From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Members of the Africa family — part of the Black liberation group MOVE — came to Philadelphia City Hall Monday morning, renewing calls for their family remains to be returned, along with their ancestral home.

Last month, the Penn Museum announced that an ongoing inventory uncovered more unaccounted remains believed to be those of 12-year-old Delisha Africa. Mike Africa Jr., who has taken over leadership of the group, accused the museum of continuing to hold the remains of other MOVE bombing victims.

“I’ve learned, with my team, that the Penn Museum is not only responsible for stealing the remains of Katrina and Delisha,” he said. “We know that they’re not being honest and forthright because our documentation indicates that there is a third set of remains.”

On May 13, 1985, Philadelphia police dropped a military-grade bomb on the home of the MOVE Organization at 6221 Osage Ave. Authorities let the fire burn, leaving 11 people, including five children, dead. The 1985 bombing also destroyed 61 homes across two blocks of a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Those killed were Tomaso “Boo” Levino, Delisha Orr, Zanetta Dotson, Phil Phillips, Katricia “Tree” Dotson, Theresa Brooks, Frank James, John Africa, Raymond Foster, James Conrad Hampton and Rhonda Ward.

Mike Africa believes the additional remains are of Katrina Dotson, Africa’s sister.

“Potentially her remains have been studied and processed to where they were potentially ground down to dust,” he said.