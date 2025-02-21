This Philly cemetery sits on a residential Roxborough street. It’s now poised for historic designation

The burial ground helps tell the story of Manayunk and Roxborough before and after they became part of the city.

The Bethany Lutheran Church cemetery occupies a large lot on residential Martin Street in Roxborough. The site was once home to the original Bethany Lutheran Church, which later moved across the street. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

In the middle of a residential block in Roxborough, a short walk from Ridge Avenue, sits a weather-worn burial ground with graves spanning more than a century of neighborhood history.

At least 1,000 people are buried within the gated cemetery on Martin Street, including Civil War soldiers and German-speaking parishioners, many of whom became mill workers in the area after fleeing economic hardship during the second half of the 19th century.

The site was also once home to the original Bethany Lutheran Church, which later moved across the street.

And yet unlike the church, the cemetery is not listed on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places.

Independent researcher Joseph “Big Joe” Menkevich wants to change that.

Joseph Menkevich looks into the camera
Joseph Menkevich nominated the Bethany Lutheran Church cemetery for historic designation after consulting with local historian and friend John Manton. The pair has worked on several nominations together. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
The Bethany Lutheran Church cemetery
More than 1,000 people are buried in the Bethany Lutheran Church cemetery, which occupies a large lot in a residential street in Roxborough. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

To the 74-year-old former welder, it’s disrespectful to the dead. And potentially disruptive, particularly as the neighborhood continues to draw considerable interest from private real estate developers. The historic designation would require a developer to get permission to build on the site.

“All these dead people, I’m their mouthpiece. I’m saying, ‘Your lives meant something. You were important. I’m gonna make sure people remember you,’” Menkevich said.

Last February, Menkevich nominated the cemetery for historic designation after consulting with local historian and friend John Manton.

A committee of the Philadelphia Historical Commission unanimously approved the nomination during a meeting this week. But Menkevich and Manton will have to wait until next month to see if the cemetery gets added to the city’s register.

The full historic commission, which has designated about two dozen burial grounds over the years, is scheduled to take a final vote on the nomination on March 14.

Manton, 77, is optimistic.

“I don’t see how they can turn down a burial ground … that’s more important than the church because these are the people who built the church, and they worked the mills in Manayunk, and they carved out their lives here,” Manton said.

the gate to the cemetery
The Bethany Lutheran Church cemetery occupies a large lot on Martin Street in a residential neighborhood in Roxborough. It was founded in 1845 and saw its last burial in the 1960s. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Joseph Menkevich looks at a grave marker
Joseph Menkevich looks at a grave marker in the Bethany Lutheran Church cemetery. Nestled among rowhouses in a residential neighborhood, the cemetery hearkens back to a time in the 19th century when German-speaking immigrants came to Roxborough to work in the paper and textile mills powered by the Schuylkill River. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, listed in the nomination as the cemetery’s owner, did not respond to a request for comment.

The nomination is the latest from Menkevich and Manton, who has published a series of guidebooks on Philadelphia history, including ones focused on Roxborough and Manayunk.

“I’m praised by some people and I’m called a rogue historian by others,” Manton said.

The men became friends after a chance encounter at the City Archives more than a decade ago.

Manton was conducting research for one of his guidebooks. Menkevich helped him access some deeds he needed to complete his work.

Over the years, the pair has worked on a handful of nominations together. And while they have different approaches to doing historical research, their passions are aligned.

“He loves churches. I love graveyards. So churches and graveyards kind of go together,” Menkevich said.

The Bethany Lutheran Church cemetery
More than 1,000 people are buried in the Bethany Lutheran Church cemetery in Roxborough, including Civil War soldiers and German-speaking parishioners, many of whom were mill workers in the area during the second half of the 19th century. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Joseph Menkevich smiles
Independent researcher Joseph Menkevich wants to see the Bethany Lutheran Church listed in the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. The designation would protect the small cemetery in residential Roxborough from real estate developers. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A headstone in the cemetery
A headstone inscribed in German marks the grave of Emil Jacob Gustav Schenkel. He was born in Germany in 1868 and died in Philadelphia in 1897. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

For Manton, the nomination is also personal.

As a teenager, he would attend German-language services at Bethany Lutheran Church to sharpen his skills.

The church closed in 2022 after more than 150 years. But like Menkevich, Manton wants to honor its history by keeping the memory of its congregants alive.

And he doesn’t want the neighborhood to lose a piece of its history.

“If you look at a cemetery, it’s like a book. And each internment is a chapter in that book,” Manton said. “It’s like a little biography of who’s buried there and what they did.”

