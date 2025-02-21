Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

In the middle of a residential block in Roxborough, a short walk from Ridge Avenue, sits a weather-worn burial ground with graves spanning more than a century of neighborhood history.

At least 1,000 people are buried within the gated cemetery on Martin Street, including Civil War soldiers and German-speaking parishioners, many of whom became mill workers in the area after fleeing economic hardship during the second half of the 19th century.

The site was also once home to the original Bethany Lutheran Church, which later moved across the street.

And yet unlike the church, the cemetery is not listed on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places.

Independent researcher Joseph “Big Joe” Menkevich wants to change that.