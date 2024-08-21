Climate Fixers: Native plants, no mow and DIY fertilizer in Roxborough

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

In a far corner of Northwest Philadelphia, down a narrow bumpy lane that feels more like a country road than a street within city limits, rows of false indigo, foxglove, sweet William and dahlias play host to the buzz of multiple species of pollinators — but no lawnmowers and certainly no rototillers will ever be heard here.

These six acres of land in Roxborough are stewarded by Jennie Love, owner of Love ‘N Fresh Flowers. While she now uses the land for her cut flower farm, the deeds trace all the way back to Philadelphia’s founding Quaker William Penn, who Love says rented it to tenant farmers.

Love said the land has never been developed.

“For a long time, it was fallow and sort of abandoned before I got here,” she said. “I’ve been farming it since 2009, so I feel really lucky to do that.”

Love calls herself a “habitat farmer,” because she practices what is known as regenerative farming.

“So that means that we’re focused on healing the ecosystem and supporting habitat as much as we are on producing a crop,” Love said. “I’m trying to produce a habitat. And then my reward is to harvest some beautiful flowers and share them with my community.”

Love grew up on a central Pennsylvania dairy farm, went to college and ended up working in corporate business and marketing for 10 years.

“But then once I was in this space and I could just see the ecosystem humming, and the more work that I did and the more I supported it, the more it thrived.”

She said she went down a “biome” rabbit hole, learning everything she could about restoring the soil. But now, she says, what drives her is climate change.

“Because the work that I do, the work that any farmer anywhere around the globe does, is in peril. We are about to lose our livelihoods because this work is getting harder and more dangerous,” she said. “With extreme heat, extreme storms, it’s very perilous to be out in the field sometimes.”

Love’s goal now is to model positive change with regenerative farming techniques, prove that they can work, and inspire others.

“Because it can really feel daunting, like, ‘Oh my gosh, climate change. We’re doomed,’” she said.