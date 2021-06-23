Largest pipe organ in the world celebrates itself on its 110th birthday

After 110 years, the Wanamaker organ has developed its own fan base.

The largest fully operational pipe organ in the world was performed for its own birthday on Tuesday, inside the 5-story Grand Court at Macy’s in Philadelphia. Since 1911 the organ has been played twice a day, every day the store has opened its doors, through two global pandemics, two world wars, the Great Depression, the Great Recession, and several changes of ownership.

Grand Court organist Peter Richard Conte figures the Wanamaker has had the largest cumulative audience of any instrument, ever.

“I mean, it’s heard twice a day during business hours for the past 110 years,” said Conte. “Do the math. That’s a lot of people walking through the grand court hearing this incredible instrument.”

Of course, many people come to the Grand Court to look for a new pair of shoes or buy a watch, not to hear the iconic organ. But when the bellows start blowing, the pipes start singing, and the reverberations bounce off the fifth floor vaulted balconies, music dominates every cubic inch of the “Cathedral of Commerce.”

Every day, organ fans gather on the second-floor balcony to get both an eye- and ear-full of the organ. For three decades the Friends of the Wanamaker Organ support group has been rallying around its preservation and programming. People across the country apply for the privilege of coming to Philadelphia to work – for free – on maintaining its 28,765 pipes.