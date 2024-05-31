Race to watch: A New Jersey primary fight to fill Andy Kim’s congressional seat

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

New Jersey’s primary election takes place Tuesday, June 4.

With U.S. Rep. Andy Kim running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Bob Menendez, who is on trial for corruption, five Democrats and four Republicans have thrown their hats into the ring for Kim’s seat in the 3rd Congressional District. The district includes parts of Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth counties.

On the Democratic side, the race features two state legislators who have been statehouse colleagues for seven years.

Democrat Herb Conaway

Dr. Herb Conaway is a lifelong resident of Burlington County and has served in the Assembly for 25 years. He has garnered the support of several Democratic groups.

On his website, Conaway said he is running for Congress to ensure New Jersey’s middle-class families can thrive. He said as a congressman, he will work to lessen the tax burden on Garden State residents, protect small businesses and bring more job opportunities to the 3rd District.

Conaway also said he will work to protect women’s rights, the environment and democracy, and fight to lower prescription drug costs.

Democrat Carol Murphy

Carol Murphy is the daughter of a Bronze Star U.S. Army Master Sergeant. She said on her website that the values she learned from her father guided her to a life of service.

Her campaign is focused on issues that she has worked on in the legislature, including fighting for the middle class, women’s rights, pay equity, reducing gun violence, affordable prescription drugs for seniors and LGBTQ+ rights.

On her website, Murphy vows to protect the environment, democracy, small businesses and expand access to affordable health care. The Philadelphia Inquirer Editorial Board has endorsed her.

​Democrat Joe Cohn

Joe Cohn grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada, and moved to Philadelphia to get his law degree. He later relocated to a small farm in Lumberton, New Jersey.

On his website, Cohn describes himself as “progressive where it’s productive and moderate where it matters.” He has worked closely with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and the ACLU.

He said his congressional focus will include fighting depolarization, defending democracy, protecting a woman’s right to choose, ensuring a free press and combating censorship. Other issues that he vows to champion are: driving down the cost of prescription drugs, fighting poverty, investing in infrastructure, protecting the environment and improving education.

Democrat Brian Schkeeper

Brian Schkeeper, a public school educator who grew up in a single-parent household in New Jersey, said on his website that he’s running for Congress because when he “sees an area to help, he jumps in.”

Schkeeper is running to expand access, accessibility and affordability to all types of health care as a member of Congress, he promises to make college affordable, elder care manageable and Social Security a viable retirement plan for everyday Americans.