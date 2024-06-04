After guilty verdict, Trump will appear on the ballot in the last presidential primaries of 2024

Trump and Biden are both expected to easily prevail in the contests, where they’re the last major candidates still running.

But the results could signal voter concerns about their choices as November’s election barrels closer.

If Trump’s margins of victory are closer than expected, it could be a sign that voters have hesitations about nominating a presidential candidate with a felony criminal record.

Trump’s domination in the primary has also been shadowed by ongoing support from a minority of GOP voters for former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who dropped out in March. Tuesday’s contests will be the first since Haley said two weeks ago that she would vote for Trump in November. They may be an indicator of whether her supporters will follow her.

Biden has faced his own ongoing protest vote in recent contests as Democratic voters unhappy with his handling of Israel’s war with Hamas seek to register their disapproval. There are organized campaigns in several states Tuesday to vote for “uncommitted” in the Democratic contests. In New Jersey’s primary, “uncommitted” will be on the ballot in many counties above the phrase, “Justice For Palestine, Permanent Ceasefire Now!”

After Tuesday, Democrats have two additional caucuses on June 8, for Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, to close out their 2024 primary calendar.

Beyond the presidential contests, the states are holding primary elections for federal and local races Tuesday, with one of the most watched being the Republican Senate race in Montana.

Retired Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy has the backing of Trump and national Republican leaders as he faces two other candidates in the race. The winner will challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in what’s expected to be one of the most competitive races that could decide control of the chamber.