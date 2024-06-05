Andy Kim wins New Jersey Democratic Senate primary for indicted Bob Menendez’s seat

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Democratic Rep. Andy Kim has won New Jersey’s Senate primary, putting him in strong position for the general election in the blue-leaning state, though the win comes a day after Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez filed to run as an independent amid his federal corruption trial.

His victory comes after a bruising start to the primary, when a battle between him and New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy began to take shape. Murphy, a first-time candidate and the spouse of Gov. Phil Murphy, bowed out of the contest, saying she did not want to engage in a negative campaign against a fellow Democrat. On Tuesday, Kim defeated labor leader Patricia Campos-Medina and longtime grassroots organizer Lawrence Hamm, who remained on the ballot.

Kim’s entrance into the race stemmed in part from the federal corruption charges in New York against the incumbent Menendez, who declined this year to seek re-election as a Democrat. He filed Monday in Trenton to run as an independent and has said he hopes to be cleared of the charges this summer.

Democrats’ tight hold on control of the U.S. Senate means they can hardly afford a competitive race in a state widely viewed as safe for the party. It’s unclear how Menendez’s trial will end up and how his candidacy could affect the race. Republicans are eager to exploit his run as a wedge to divide the Democratic vote.

Kim, a mild-mannered three-term congressman who gained recognition for helping clean up the Capitol after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, launched his bid the day after Menendez’s indictment, saying it was time for the state to move on.