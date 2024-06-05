Conaway wins Democratic primary in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Dr. Herb Conaway bested Asw. Carol Murphy and three other candidates to win the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District seat. Conaway will now focus on bagging the seat currently occupied by U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, who became the Democratic nominee for Senate Tuesday night.

Conaway said voters recognized the experience that he brought to the table.

“Certainly we out worked our opponents at the door [and] at meetings,” he said. “We were able to build a very strong base of support financially, and we messaged on experience and leadership throughout this race.”

Based on how the district was redrawn after the 2020 census, the seat is expected to stay in Democratic hands in November.