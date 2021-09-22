Philly Republican folk hero Al Schmidt is shaking up politics as usual at the PPA

Members of the Parking Authority Board were given a copy of the changes before the meeting and did have questions as to whether it would be assigned to a committee for a review. Schmidt said he wants this to be moved quickly through and put up for a vote at next month’s PPA board meeting.

Asked if he felt there were enough votes to approve the change, Schmidt remained non-committal.

“I don’t yet know where we stand, with the vote,” Schmidt said. “I haven’t whipped votes yet; it was a matter of bringing in other members and sharing it with them, so they weren’t taken by surprise.

He said the change would not take effect until next year, allowing committee people and ward leaders to decide whether they wanted to run for re-election or keep their PPA job. He did not know how many PPA staffers would be directly impacted by the policy change.

Newly elected board chair Beth Grossman said she would not take a position on the changes until she had a chance to review with the board.

“We’ll figure out where to go from there,” said Grossman.