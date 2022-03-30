Chester County judge tosses 5 members of West Chester school board over masks

After Pennsylvania’s state of emergency first ended in June 2021, the board opted to continue requiring masks. It stood by that decision while the state reimposed a school mask mandate, and for two months after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court declared that mandate unconstitutional in December.

“Once the Supreme Court declared that was unconstitutional … we implored our school board, we asked and asked and begged and pleaded and made comments to lift the mask mandate, and they refused,” Rosica said. “When they refused, that is when we made the decision to file the petition.”

The strength of Rosica’s argument appears to have had little to do with its success, however.

In his order that the five Democratic members of the board be “removed from office,” Judge William Mahon wrote that his decision came after there was “no response” to the petition by the school district or its counsel.

Attorneys for the district declined to say whether they had missed a deadline. District leaders and the apparently ousted school board members also did not respond to requests for comment.

Mahon gave both parties to the case — Rosica and the district — seven days to submit their recommendations for replacement board members. He will make the final determination about who is appointed.

Rosica is a well-known figure in the world of Pennsylvania school board conflicts, which have mounted in the two years since COVID-19 initially shut down schools.

She serves as executive director of Back to School PA, a PAC funded by a Bucks County venture capitalist that undertook a massive statewide spending campaign in 2021 in an effort to elect mostly conservative candidates to school boards.

Her petition in West Chester isn’t an isolated effort.

Rosica said four other Chester County school districts — Downingtown, Tredyffrin/Easttown, Great Valley, and Coatesville — have also filed similar petitions. Judges haven’t ruled on them yet, but Shannon Grady, a Downingtown parent and the original drafter of the petition language, said she has high hopes.

All the petitions are built on a little-known 1949 provision in the Pennsylvania School Code, which says that if a board of directors “refuse or neglect to perform any duty imposed upon it,” any 10 residents of the district can file for their removal.

Grady, who said she couldn’t find any case law showing that the provision had been used in the past, said she sees her petition as a template for other parents who believe their school boards have overreached by attempting to set public health mandates.

“I’ve shared it with people from around the state already, because all the [relevant] codes are Pennsylvania state codes,” she said. “I’m not trying to ruin school board members’ lives or sue them for money. It’s just, know your place.”