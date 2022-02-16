Bernice King, one of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughters, discussed structural racism, connecting across party lines, and her parents’ legacies Tuesday as part of the West Chester Area School District’s “Strengthening Community Symposium.”

The free virtual symposium consisted of three other events, with local organizations, school leaders, and student groups discussing coalition building, community activism, and equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives. The symposium was a collaboration between the school district, the Delaware Valley Consortium for Excellence and Equity, the Delaware Department of Education, and the Delaware County Intermediate Unit.

King, who is the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, offered advice to students hoping to fight racial and economic inequities.

To those looking to build coalitions, she said, patience is key. “You can’t give up if something doesn’t happen in the time frame that you think it should happen,” said King.

She also suggested that groups that are coalition building should prioritize one issue at a time.

“You have to think about: What issue can we tackle that will give us early victories, not easy, but early victories?” said King. “Because people need victories along the way in movement work to stay engaged, to stay motivated.”