Black parents say movement to ban critical race theory is ruining their children’s education

The largely White group of parents, many of whom have protested and spoken out at riotous school board meetings, helped ignite a national debate about whether anti-Black racism should be taught in America’s public schools. The concept has become a social and political lightning rod with several states banning critical race theory this year and Republicans pledging to make it core to their midterm election strategy. Educators insist that critical race theory — which acknowledges that racism is both systemic and institutional in American society — is generally not included in grade school curriculum. The concept is usually taught in law school or graduate school.

Many Black parents, meanwhile, don’t see their voices reflected in the national conversation.

They too have shown up at school board meetings, formed parent groups to lobby for Black history curriculum, and rallied against the racism their children experience in the classroom. And they are determined to be heard.

“Most of our parents left traditionally Black communities (for majority White schools)… for us to have a better education,” Atkinson said. “We shouldn’t also have to lose our voice and our children’s cultural education because of it.”

Reckoning with a racist past

Some Black parents believe teaching the history of anti-Black racism would help children understand the harm behind it and where it originated.

Monica Hutchinson said her child was in second grade at a school in southwest Virginia when a White classmate called them the n-word about 10 years ago.

Hutchinson said she was frustrated that a White teacher did not respond in a way that spoke to the gravity of the racial slur or offered enough historical context to the students about why the word should not be used.

“I don’t know a Black parent that doesn’t have stories that they can share,” she said. “Just about every Black parent has got them.”

Hutchinson argues the grievances about White parents with critical race theory are often elevated at the expense of all other concerns.

In Henrico County, Virginia, where Hutchinson’s two younger children now attend public schools, a White mother at a school board meeting last month spoke out against the book “Out of Darkness,” a 2015 historical young adult novel by Ashley Hope Pérez that depicts a relationship between Mexican American and Black teens. The book explores sex, sexual abuse, and racism — and has been denounced by conservatives as “pornography.” At the request of a school division administrator, the book has now been temporarily removed from high school libraries across the county while a committee reviews the book.

“This is a way for them to stop, or try to prevent the schools from actually teaching, and practicing, equity, diversity, and inclusion across the schools,” Hutchsinon said. “I hear a lot of White mothers say they think their child is too young to learn about racism. You know what, my child’s not too young to experience it.”

The pledge to ban critical race theory was a core part of Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s successful gubernatorial campaign in Virginia even though the state’s public schools maintain the academic framework is not part of the curriculum. Some political observers say his campaign against critical race theory was key to his victory.

In the final days of the race against Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Youngkin featured White conservative activist and mother Laura Murphy lamenting the content of the Toni Morrison Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Beloved, though Murphy did not specifically name the book in the ad. “Beloved” is considered a seminal work of American fiction and centers on the story of Sethe, a former slave and a mother who kills her child to spare her from slavery.

Democratic Michigan Sen. Erika Geiss, a mom of two, shared Hutchinson’s sentiments.