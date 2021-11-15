Faith & Race: A WHYY Conversation

Faith and Race: A WHYY Conversation Explores the culture war within the Evangelical Church over critical race theory. The brutal murder of George Floyd and the racial disparities laid bare during the pandemic sparked national unrest and debate, as well as a divide among Christians. This Fall, Forum Philly, Red Letter Christians, Pennsylvania Progressive Baptist Alliance and the Tenth Memorial Baptist Church partnered with WHYY to organize a live, public virtual conversation on the topic. The intention was to dispel myths, educate and provide context around the history and current realities of race within the Evangelical church.

The event included the diverse perspective of leading religious scholars including: Lisa Sharon Harper, an author, speaker, activist and activist and founder of Freedom Road; Shane Claiborne, a speaker, activist and author who runs Red Letter Christians; Dr. Chris Hall, an author and president of Renovaré and former Director of Academic Spiritual Formation and Distinguished Professor of Theology at Eastern University; Dante Stewart, is a speaker and author of Shoutin’ in the Fire: An American Epistle; and Brandon Washington, a writer and speaker who pastors the Embassy Church in Denver, CO. WHYY afternoon drive host, Cherri Gregg, moderates the discussion.

The conversation was converted by WHYY into a broadcast format for a special program on WHYY that aired on November 12, 2021.