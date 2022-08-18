Children who live close to fracking sites in Pennsylvania have a higher risk for the most common form of childhood cancer, a new study finds

Researchers at the Yale School of Public Health used the Pennsylvania Cancer Registry, along with state data on unconventional oil and gas drill sites, to determine that children born within two kilometers, or 1.24 miles, of an active well site were two to three times more likely to be diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) between the ages of 2 and 7.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives. It looked at 405 children diagnosed with ALL between 2009 and 2017, and included 2,080 controls matched by birth year.

“The magnitude of the elevated risk that we observed was fairly striking,” said Dr. Cassandra Clark, a post-doctoral fellow at the Yale School of Public Health and co-author of the report. “After accounting for a variety of socioeconomic, demographic and biological factors that could potentially be underlying this association, it was consistent.”

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is one of the most common childhood cancers, which is why the researchers chose to look at it. Additionally, a known cause is benzene, a chemical released by oil and gas drilling activities into both air and water. The five-year survival rate in children with ALL is high, at 90 percent.

Unconventional gas development is also referred to as fracking, which is a part of the overall process that injects water with chemicals at high pressure into shale rock formations deep underground to release oil and gas. Water that returns to the surface often includes those chemical additives, along with long-buried naturally occurring toxins and radiological material.

More than 10,000 unconventional natural gas wells have been drilled and fracked in Pennsylvania between 2002 and 2017. The Department of Environmental Protection has reported more than 1,000 spills in that period, along with fielding about 4,000 residential well water complaints between 2005 and 2014. Many who live in rural areas rely on private well water, about one-third of which are within two kilometers of a wellhead.